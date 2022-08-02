Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $132,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.26.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.