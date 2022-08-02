Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $91,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.