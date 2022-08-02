Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 179,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

