Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $150,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

