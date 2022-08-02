Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.16 and its 200-day moving average is $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

