Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.