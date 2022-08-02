Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

