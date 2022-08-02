Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $139,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Tesla Trading Up 0.0 %

TSLA opened at $891.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a 200-day moving average of $843.16. The stock has a market cap of $931.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

