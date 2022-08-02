Head to Head Analysis: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group 6.35% 11.17% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITO Mobile and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group $134.57 billion 1.82 $9.82 billion $3.07 29.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

17.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SITO Mobile and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 0 3 23 0 2.88

Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $183.61, indicating a potential upside of 103.24%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats SITO Mobile on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

