Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.