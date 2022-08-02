Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.64.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $229.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.