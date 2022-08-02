Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

