Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.44.

Humana Stock Down 1.5 %

HUM stock opened at $474.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $291,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 11.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

