Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell bought 173,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $340,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. Analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

