iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAFNF. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

