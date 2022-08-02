Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 55,897 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 451,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,344.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BJUL opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

