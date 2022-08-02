Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4,262.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 123.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 57.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $245.68 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 389.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.73.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

