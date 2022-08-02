Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$219.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$211.29.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$190.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$180.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.8100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

