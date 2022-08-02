Intel Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,023,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 272,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.