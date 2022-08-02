Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $288,000. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.4% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

