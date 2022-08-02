Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.43. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The stock has a market cap of C$14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.57 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

