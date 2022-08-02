International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,204 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of IP opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

