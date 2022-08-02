Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

