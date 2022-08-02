Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

