iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.10.

