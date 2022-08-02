iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

