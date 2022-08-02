iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

