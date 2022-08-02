ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT Trading Down 0.4 %

ITT opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 45.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in ITT by 1,278.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 27,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ITT by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 1,882.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $785,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

