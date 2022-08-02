Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

