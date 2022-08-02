Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 guidance at $0.82-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.95-3.05 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 266.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,582 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

