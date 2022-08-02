JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLLY. Bank of America started coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $6.67 on Friday. Holley has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $4,060,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.