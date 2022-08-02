Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

