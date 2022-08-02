Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $40.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

