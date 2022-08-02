Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 352.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $257.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

