Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTXGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LCTX opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

