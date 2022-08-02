Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

