Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 75 to SEK 65 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.49.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

