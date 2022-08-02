MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $68.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

