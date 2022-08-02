Macquarie Group Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macquarie Group in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $126.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $133.06. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $157.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.9727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

