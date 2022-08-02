Main Street Research LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

