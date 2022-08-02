Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.19. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 15,602 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 89.58% and a net margin of 79.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Articles

