Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 500.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

