MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of MDU Resources Group worth $31,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

