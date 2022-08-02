Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.90 ($6.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.70.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
