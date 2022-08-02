Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.96. Medicure shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 200 shares.

Medicure Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

