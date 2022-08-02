Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,453,500 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 2,889,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,024.3 days.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MLSPF stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

