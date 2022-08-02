Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($91.75) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.