MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.4 %

MIXT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $189.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.88. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Insider Activity

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.