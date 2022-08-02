Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

