Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.26).

MONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.37) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 1.3 %

LON:MONY opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 262 ($3.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

